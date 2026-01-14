Subscribe
Close
Television

Will Smith Travels The World In New Nat Geo Docuseries

Will Smith Faces Challenges Across The Globe In New Nat Geo Series, ‘Pole to Pole’

In the seven-part National Geographic original docuseries, Will Smith will travel across seven continents in 100 days, shining a light on different destinations and taking on physical challenges.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Will Smith Travels The World In New Nat Geo Docuseries
Karwai Tang / Will Smith / Pole to Pole

Will Smith has done it all in Hollywood, but in his new Nat Geo series, Pole to Pole With Will Smith, he’s boldly going where no actor/musician has gone before.

In the seven-part National Geographic original docuseries, Will Smith will travel across seven continents in 100 days, shining a light on different destinations and taking on physical challenges while facing some of the toughest conditions on Earth.

Smith will also introduce viewers to marginalized communities around the world while showcasing new scientific discoveries.

The show will also feature interviews with local community leaders, other explorers, and scientists.

A press release for the docuseries goes into further details stating that it “blends cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration,” as Smith “throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days,” including “skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole.”

Smith takes center stage as he embarks on a journey to make “world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections — from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people, whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet.”

Speaking on the show, Smith said, “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Smith says, adding that “at times I feared I might not make it home. It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there. From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

Where Can You Watch Pole to Pole with Will Smith?

Pole to Pole With Will Smith will premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning January 13, with two new episodes airing each Tuesday, with the finale airing on February 3 on the National Geographic channel.

The docuseries was first announced in February 2022, but it’s likely got its release date pushed back due to the slap heard ’round the world.

The entire series will stream in full on Disney+.

You can peep the trailer below.

Related Tags

Will Smith

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Pittsburgh Panthers

    Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Won't Face Battery Charges As Video Leaks From Son's Wrestling Match

    Cassius Life
    2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Sparks Outrage For Calling Minneapolis ICE Shooting “Justified” But "Unnecessary”

    Cassius Life
    US President Donald Trump...

    Despicable: Dastardly Donald Trump Says Granting Black People Civil Rights Lead To 'The Mistreatment Of White People'

    Bossip
    Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Ryan Coogler Thanks Audience For Golden Globes Win, Fans Slam 'Sinners' Snubs With 'Y'all Klan?' Clapbacks

    Bossip
    Trending
    US-POLITICS-MAYOR-MAMDANI
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    NYPD Fires Cop Over Intimate Affairs With Women He Arrested

    Comment
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close