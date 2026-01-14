Will Smith Faces Challenges Across The Globe In New Nat Geo Series, ‘Pole to Pole’

Karwai Tang / Will Smith / Pole to Pole

Will Smith has done it all in Hollywood, but in his new Nat Geo series, Pole to Pole With Will Smith, he’s boldly going where no actor/musician has gone before.

In the seven-part National Geographic original docuseries, Will Smith will travel across seven continents in 100 days, shining a light on different destinations and taking on physical challenges while facing some of the toughest conditions on Earth.

Smith will also introduce viewers to marginalized communities around the world while showcasing new scientific discoveries.

The show will also feature interviews with local community leaders, other explorers, and scientists.

A press release for the docuseries goes into further details stating that it “blends cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration,” as Smith “throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days,” including “skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Smith takes center stage as he embarks on a journey to make “world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections — from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people, whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet.”

Speaking on the show, Smith said, “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Smith says, adding that “at times I feared I might not make it home. It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there. From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

Where Can You Watch Pole to Pole with Will Smith?

Pole to Pole With Will Smith will premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning January 13, with two new episodes airing each Tuesday, with the finale airing on February 3 on the National Geographic channel.

The docuseries was first announced in February 2022, but it’s likely got its release date pushed back due to the slap heard ’round the world.

The entire series will stream in full on Disney+.

You can peep the trailer below.