John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
Lil Uzi Vert Drops 'What You Saying,' Shoots To No. 1 On Billboards

Lil Uzi Vert Drops ‘What You Saying,’ Shoots To No. 1 Spot On Billboards

The wait is over as Lil Uzi Vert feeds the streets with a new record titled “What You Saying.”

Published on January 14, 2026
JAY-Z's 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest NYC
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

His new track wasted no time climbing the charts, landing at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart. The milestone marks Vert’s third No. 1 on the chart. The XO Tour Life rapper taps into his Philly roots on the record, embracing the bouncy sound that has fans across the city hitting the “blick” dance.

With the sound gained traction through artists like 2Rare, Philly Goats, Sturdy Youngin, & Mizz, who blended New Jersey club sounds with their own regional twist. The Super Saiyan Trunk’s rapper has consistently shown love to artists from his city who helped push the Blick movement forward, previously experimenting with the sound on multiple occasions. 

Within its first week, “What You Saying” racked up 11.9 million official streams in the United States, according to Luminate. Toward the end of 2025, the Money Longer rapper also kept his core fanbase fed with additional releases, including “Relevant,” “Chanel Boy,” and “Regular.”

In a recent conversation with Vogue, Vert spoke about paying homage to the fashion world in his latest visuals for “Chanel Boy” and “What You Saying,” which feature Marc Jacobs and Law Roach:

“We thought it would be cool to imagine an alternate universe where, instead of me being a beloved rapper, I am a beloved fashion designer. It makes sense for me to have a music video inspired by the world of fashion, as I have always been an avid fashion fan and collector from a very young age.”

With “What You Saying” sitting at the top of the charts, Lil Uzi Vert is once again proving his ability to move culture while staying true to his roots.

