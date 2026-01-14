Subscribe
Close

Breaking News

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
News

Joe Rogan Compares ICE To Nazi-Era Gestapo

Joe Rogan called out officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, likening their use to how the Nazis used the Gestapo.

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Immigration Enforcement Operations continue in Minneapolis.
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Podcast host Joe Rogan is calling attention to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, noting that they are operating in a similar fashion to members of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

Rogan made his remarks during a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, stating that numerous Americans view ICE as “murderous, military people that are on the streets of our city, and they’re masked up, which is also a problem.” 

“Because if you get arrested by a cop, you’re allowed to ask the cop: What is your name and badge number?” Rogan told his guest, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). “If you get arrested by an ICE agent, you have no such right. They’re wearing a mask. They don’t have to tell you s—t. That’s a problem. That’s a problem on our city streets, right? Because you could also pretend to be an ICE agent.”

The media personality would reference the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, saying: “It’s complicated, obviously, but it’s also very ugly. To watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face, where it’s like, I’m not that guy. I don’t know what he thought.”

Joe Rogan expressed doubt at the claims by right-wingers and the Trump administration that Good’s killing was justifiable. “And then I can also see the point of view of the people to say, yeah, but you don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,” he added.

He concluded, “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where’s your papers? Is that what we’ve come to?” Rogan’s words come as tensions mount in Minnesota following the death of the 37-year-old, with more Americans expressing their desire to abolish the agency in a recent poll by the Economist, with 46% seeking its closure.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming? Breaking Down His 'I Quit' Video

    Cassius Life
    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith On National Geographic

    Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show 'Pole to Pole'

    Cassius Life
    Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday

    BLOOP! Bravo Block-Spin Confirmed: NeNe Leakes Returning To The Network Five Years After #RHOA Exit

    Bossip
    Trending
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    10th New York International Latino Film Festival - "Red Apples Falling"
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close