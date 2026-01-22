Subscribe
Odds of Donald Trump Leaving White House Eary Increase

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Those predictions follow Trump's embarrassing performance on the world stage at Davos, where he continued to bash our European allies who oppose his bid to purchase Greenland.

Published on January 22, 2026
Chip Somodevilla / Donald Trump

Based on some of his actions, it doesn’t seem like Donald Trump has any intention of leaving the White House when his term is up, but betting odds tell a different story.

Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump’s recent behavior, especially as he continues stupidly push for ownership of Greenland, betting odds on Trump leaving office, whether that be through impeachment, resignation, or removal under the 25th Amendment before his term ends, rose significantly on Kalshi, a prediction market.

Newsweek reports that the chances of him leaving office before his term ends in 2029 rose from 27% on January 13 to 40% on January 21.

The market finds that if he is to leave office, it’s most likely to happen later in his term, with 34 percent believing he would be out before 2028 and 18 percent this year.

Per Newsweek:

The prediction market, which has a volume of nearly $1.4 million bets on Wednesday, has jumped up in predictions that Trump will be “out as president” before his term ends in 2029.

On January 13, bettors said there was a 27 percent chance he would be out of the Oval Office before his term ends on January 20, 2029, whereas on January 21, there’s a 40 percent chance.

The market finds that if he is to leave office, it’s most likely to happen later in his term, with 34 percent believing he would be out before 2028 and 18 percent this year.

The Alarms Are Sounding Following Donald Trump’s Eyebrow-Raising Performance In Davos

Those predictions follow Trump’s embarrassing performance on the world stage at Davos, where he continued to bash our European allies who oppose his bid to purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Trump even went as far as not to rule out a military invasion, and threatened to hit the countries that disagreed with him with tariffs.

He has since walked back the threats of using the military and, in what many are calling a classic “TACO” (Trump always chickens out) moment, claims some “ultimate deal” has been struck regarding Greenland.

His claims revived talks of invoking the 25th Amendment, but that would prove difficult currently with spineless Republicans in control who won’t ever go against their orange lord and savior.

So while impeachment is unlikely, we can only dream that Democrats do regain control following the 2026 midterm elections and finally put a check on this lawless president.

