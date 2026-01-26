Subscribe
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage’s Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign isn’t letting up on his latest back-and-forth with 21 Savage.

Published on January 26, 2026
Source: Dia Dipasupil/Club Shay Shay / Getty

Fivio Foreign isn’t letting up on his latest back-and-forth with 21 Savage.

The beef all started from Savage’s “F*ck the streets” message, a movement aimed at discouraging violence and unnecessary conflict. Many Atlanta rappers publicly co-signed the movement, but Fivi wasn’t having it.

While sitting down with DJ Akademiks, the Brooklyn rapper questioned 21 Savage’s credibility, “What makes you think Savage is a street n*gga? He said, ‘F*ck the streets.’ Street n*gga where? In Atlanta? “

Fivi’s comments sparked backlash from the G Block rapper, and the two began trading shots online. Things went left when the New York rapper posted a clip of Latto, 21 Savage’s rumored boo, on his Instagram story.

The video pulled from Latto’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle, where she jokingly implied she’d be open to hooking up with Fivio, “I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet, but if Fivio want to then I ain’t gon pass on it.”

Soon after, Big Latto shut down any speculation, making it clear there was no truth to the rumors, “Spoiler alert: It was strictly to go viral. He never f*cked. Top five Freshman freestyles six years later tho, clock it.”

With the situation stretching from New York to Atlanta, here come the diss records. The Big Drip rapper recently previewed a snippet that many believe is a shot at 21 Savage and his fellow Atlanta rapper friends:

“I said what I said, n*gga that fact, you said what you said, and now you can’t backtrack. It’s me against that whole f*cking rat pack. I set them up to promote my song, now it’s a rat trap. I was ready for that backlash. My name stretch far through these States, and I can back that. Real n*ggas down 3, but I’ma bring us back. The onlything the A ever made was cap.”

Fivio isn’t letting up on 21 Savage or the Atlanta rap scene anytime soon.

