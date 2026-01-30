Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Kartier's Twitch ban followed backlash over audio suggesting she mistreated her dog during a livestream.

Aspen Kartier is a rapper-turned-streamer who has built a growing following by blending music, livestreams, and personality-driven content. Learn more about the streamer and rapper and why she was banned from Twitch.

Before controversy overshadowed her name, Kartier had built a solid digital footprint, amassing more than 70,000 followers on Twitch and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her streams often mixed casual conversation with music-related content, positioning her as part of a newer wave of artists using live platforms to connect directly with fans.

That momentum came to a sudden halt after a Jan. 28 livestream sparked intense backlash and ultimately led to her removal from Twitch. As reported by Rolling Out, the controversy centers on audio captured during the broadcast that many viewers interpreted as evidence of animal mistreatment.

The now viral clip does not show Kartier’s dog on camera, but the audio raised an immediate alarm. During the stream, Kartier can be heard asking how the dog got out of its cage. Moments later, repeated yelping sounds are audible. Many viewers believed the sounds came from the dog’s reaction to being struck by the rapper. Toward the end of the clip, Kartier appears carrying the dog out of the room by its scruff. The footage quickly circulated across Reddit, X, and other platforms, prompting widespread outrage.

Shortly after the clip gained traction, Twitch removed Kartier from the platform. The stream is no longer available, and Twitch has not released a public statement explaining the ban. This is consistent with its policy of not commenting on individual enforcement decisions.

Kartier later addressed the situation on social media, denying that she abused her dog and pushing back on what she described as false interpretations of the audio. Despite her response, criticism continued to grow. Many users argued that the clip violated Twitch’s community guidelines, which prohibit harm or abuse toward animals. Some commenters called for animal welfare authorities to investigate. While others questioned Kartier’s fitness as a pet owner.

Following the Twitch incident, Kartier shared a few moments with her dog online. She recorded her dog saying, “Tell them that you’re fine.” More recently, she shared a new video of her dog, showing someone giving the dog belly rubs while someone else is throwing money.

Beyond the immediate fallout, the incident has reignited conversations about accountability and moderation on live streaming platforms. Unlike pre-recorded content, livestreams unfold in real time, making it harder for platforms to prevent harmful moments from reaching audiences before they spread.

For Kartier, the ban represents a major blow to her online career. While her YouTube channel remains active for now, the controversy has significantly damaged her public image. Whether she appeals Twitch’s decision or fully pivots to other platforms remains to be seen, but the situation serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly a livestream can change everything.

