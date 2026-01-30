Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Aspen Kartier is a rapper-turned-streamer. Learn more about the streamer and rapper and why she was banned from Twitch. 

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kartier's Twitch ban followed backlash over audio suggesting she mistreated her dog during a livestream.
Aspen Kartier
Source: youtube / Youtube

Aspen Kartier is a rapper-turned-streamer who has built a growing following by blending music, livestreams, and personality-driven content. Learn more about the streamer and rapper and why she was banned from Twitch

Before controversy overshadowed her name, Kartier had built a solid digital footprint, amassing more than 70,000 followers on Twitch and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her streams often mixed casual conversation with music-related content, positioning her as part of a newer wave of artists using live platforms to connect directly with fans.

That momentum came to a sudden halt after a Jan. 28 livestream sparked intense backlash and ultimately led to her removal from Twitch. As reported by Rolling Out, the controversy centers on audio captured during the broadcast that many viewers interpreted as evidence of animal mistreatment.

The now viral clip does not show Kartier’s dog on camera, but the audio raised an immediate alarm. During the stream, Kartier can be heard asking how the dog got out of its cage. Moments later, repeated yelping sounds are audible. Many viewers believed the sounds came from the dog’s reaction to being struck by the rapper. Toward the end of the clip, Kartier appears carrying the dog out of the room by its scruff. The footage quickly circulated across Reddit, X, and other platforms, prompting widespread outrage.

Shortly after the clip gained traction, Twitch removed Kartier from the platform. The stream is no longer available, and Twitch has not released a public statement explaining the ban. This is consistent with its policy of not commenting on individual enforcement decisions.

Kartier later addressed the situation on social media, denying that she abused her dog and pushing back on what she described as false interpretations of the audio. Despite her response, criticism continued to grow. Many users argued that the clip violated Twitch’s community guidelines, which prohibit harm or abuse toward animals. Some commenters called for animal welfare authorities to investigate. While others questioned Kartier’s fitness as a pet owner.

Following the Twitch incident, Kartier shared a few moments with her dog online. She recorded her dog saying, “Tell them that you’re fine.” More recently, she shared a new video of her dog, showing someone giving the dog belly rubs while someone else is throwing money.

Beyond the immediate fallout, the incident has reignited conversations about accountability and moderation on live streaming platforms. Unlike pre-recorded content, livestreams unfold in real time, making it harder for platforms to prevent harmful moments from reaching audiences before they spread.

For Kartier, the ban represents a major blow to her online career. While her YouTube channel remains active for now, the controversy has significantly damaged her public image. Whether she appeals Twitch’s decision or fully pivots to other platforms remains to be seen, but the situation serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly a livestream can change everything.

RELATED: India Love Reportedly Booed Offstage At Streamer Awards

Related Tags

Trending Twitch

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NBA All-Star Game night: Stephen Curry

    A Guide To NBA All-Star 2026: Everything To Know

    Cassius Life
    PartyNextDoor And Jeremih: Summer's Over Tour

    Bankhead Blessings: T.I. Headlining ATL's 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash Concert, Excitement ExpediTIously Ensues

    Bossip
    Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges

    Bill Cosby Reportedly Admitted To Refilling Quaalude Prescription Just To Drug Women

    Cassius Life
    Anthony Kazmierczak Mugshot

    Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Attacker Anthony Kazmierczak Charged With Assault, Sprayed Substance Identified

    Bossip
    Trending
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

    Comment
    Bazooka Assassination
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Would-Be Assassins Try To Kill Small-Town Mayor In The Philippines With A Bazooka

    Comment
    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close