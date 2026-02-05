Subscribe
Close
News

Pooh Shiesty Purchases $1.1M Mansion For His Mom

Pooh Shiesty is showing love to Mama Shiesty with a huge surprise.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty is showing love to Mama Shiesty with a huge surprise.

The Memphis rapper recently gifted his mother with a $1.1 million home. His real estate agent, Missy Perrin, shared the moment online, thanking the Memphis rapper for trusting her throughout the process. Also referencing a line from Pooh Shiesty’s “FDO.”

“‘The whole world been waiting on me, I couldn’t fumble this’ Thank you for trusting me with your Mom… Thank you for trusting me through the process…”

Beyond the heartfelt gesture, the Back In Blood rapper has been staying active since this release from prison. Shiesty quickly made noise with now of the strongest “First Day Out” records in recent emory, reminding fans he’s one of them one’s.

The track marks his first release since returning home from prison. Prior to that, he dropped “Federal Contraband 2” in 2023 while still incarcerated, keeping the momentum from his breakout hit “Back In Blood.”

Not long after his return, rumors began circulating online claiming he cooperated with authorities to secure an early release. Shiesty wasted no time calling cap to those claims:

“Three of the most solid n*ggas you will ever see name on a piece of paper…We kept it G. We traumatized by this sh*t…Y’all better watch y’all mouth when y’all say a n*gga name…Never told and never folded.”

Between taking care of family and silencing trolls, Pooh Shiesty is standing on business.

Related Tags

Pooh Shiesty

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    Clippers Trade James Harden To Cavaliers, Social Media Clowns His Trade History

    Cassius Life
    Michael asset

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Bossip
    FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR

    Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

    Cassius Life
    Miss Quad x King

    It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close