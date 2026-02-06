Bad Bunny Teases Upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance

Bad Bunny promises a lively, dance-focused halftime show, downplaying the need to learn Spanish.

The singer initially didn't plan for the Super Bowl but decided to 'show some love to the world'.

While tight-lipped on guests, Cardi B's presence raises speculation of a 'I Like It' performance.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Bad Bunny

It’s almost time for the El Benito Bowl, and Bad Bunny had plenty to say during a press conference ahead of what should be a groundbreaking performance.

The Puerto Rican-born singer had MAGA snowflakes losing their sh*t when he joked they had 4 months to learn Spanish in response to them being big mad about him performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LV halftime show.

He revisited that comment and added even more context on the matter while teasing what fans could expect when he takes the stage on the field at Levi Stadium in San Francisco.

“I don’t want to give any spoilers,” Bad Bunny said during the press conference. “It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna be a party. It’s gonna be easy, and people only have to worry about dance.”

The “MONACO” singer continued, “I know that I told him that they had four months to learn Spanish, but they don’t even have to learn Spanish. They just have to learn how to dance. But I think there’s a better dance … the one that comes from the heart — the heartbeat dance. That’s the only thing that they need to worry about. And have fun, enjoy.”

Bad Bunny also revealed that Super Bowl Halftime Show wasn’t in his plans, with hius Puerto Rican residency being his sole focus. “”I was just looking to connect with my roots, people more than ever, connect with myself, with my history, with my culture, and I did in a very honest way,” he said.

He said the “world really wanted me” to put his talents on bigger stage and that’s when he decided to “show some love to the world, to Latin America, and the opportunity to bring that feeling that I put on that album to one of the biggest stages in the world.”

Will Bad Bunny Bring Out Special Guests

The million-dollar question about any special guests hitting the stage with Bad Bunny came up, and he didn’t leave a hint, but he did leave us open to believing he will have guests.

“That’s something I’m not gonna tell you,” he said.

Now do keep in mind Cardi B will be in the building because her current boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be playing, so who knows, we might get a perfromance of “I Like It,’ off her Invasion of Privacy album.

We can’t wait for Bad Bunny to outshine the Kid Rock-led nonsense easily.