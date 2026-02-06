Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny Doesn't Reveal If He Will Have Suprise Guests

Bad Bunny Teases Upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance

"I don't want to give any spoilers," Bad Bunny said during the press conference. "It's gonna be fun, and it's gonna be a party. It's gonna be easy, and people only have to worry about dance."

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Bad Bunny promises a lively, dance-focused halftime show, downplaying the need to learn Spanish.
  • The singer initially didn't plan for the Super Bowl but decided to 'show some love to the world'.
  • While tight-lipped on guests, Cardi B's presence raises speculation of a 'I Like It' performance.
Bad Bunny Doesn't Reveal If He Will Have Suprise Guests
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Bad Bunny

It’s almost time for the El Benito Bowl, and Bad Bunny had plenty to say during a press conference ahead of what should be a groundbreaking performance.

The Puerto Rican-born singer had MAGA snowflakes losing their sh*t when he joked they had 4 months to learn Spanish in response to them being big mad about him performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LV halftime show.

He revisited that comment and added even more context on the matter while teasing what fans could expect when he takes the stage on the field at Levi Stadium in San Francisco.

“I don’t want to give any spoilers,” Bad Bunny said during the press conference. “It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna be a party. It’s gonna be easy, and people only have to worry about dance.”

The “MONACO” singer continued, “I know that I told him that they had four months to learn Spanish, but they don’t even have to learn Spanish. They just have to learn how to dance. But I think there’s a better dance … the one that comes from the heart — the heartbeat dance. That’s the only thing that they need to worry about. And have fun, enjoy.”

Bad Bunny also revealed that Super Bowl Halftime Show wasn’t in his plans, with hius Puerto Rican residency being his sole focus. “”I was just looking to connect with my roots, people more than ever, connect with myself, with my history, with my culture, and I did in a very honest way,” he said.

He said the “world really wanted me” to put his talents on bigger stage and that’s when he decided to “show some love to the world, to Latin America, and the opportunity to bring that feeling that I put on that album to one of the biggest stages in the world.”

Will Bad Bunny Bring Out Special Guests

The million-dollar question about any special guests hitting the stage with Bad Bunny came up, and he didn’t leave a hint, but he did leave us open to believing he will have guests.

“That’s something I’m not gonna tell you,” he said.

Now do keep in mind Cardi B will be in the building because her current boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be playing, so who knows, we might get a perfromance of “I Like It,’ off her Invasion of Privacy album.

We can’t wait for Bad Bunny to outshine the Kid Rock-led nonsense easily.

Related Tags

Apple Music bad bunny superbowl halftime

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

    Ranking The Biggest NBA Trades In 2026

    Cassius Life

    Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart

    Cassius Life
    Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors

    Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

    Bossip
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: 'You Want Rihanna, Huh?'

    Bossip
    Trending
    Aspen Kartier
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close