50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

T.I. has made it clear he wants all the smoke with 50 Cent in a potential Verzuz battle.

The King Of The South recently appeared alongside Shannon Sharpe and Ocho Cinco during a live episode of NightCap, where he confidently named Fif as his opponent of choice.

According to TIP, hit-for-hit, the New York rapper wouldn’t be able to keep up.

As expected, 50 wasted no time responding and did what he does best, trolling. The King Troll posted a clip from a Crime Stoppers episode featuring T.I., where the Atlanta rapper is seen encouraging people to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but y’all gotta do better. LOL keep my name out ya mouth!”

T.I. quickly clapped back by posting a video of himself unbothered at the dinner table with his family, making it clear he isn’t worried about his past.

“@50cent I don’t fear my past i’m too focused on the future. Top 20 in 2 weeks & climbing. Now #LetEmKnow THAT!! I’m LOVED not LIKED #MyGodDontPlayBoutMe.”

The response also doubled as promotion for his latest single, “Let Em Know,” which currently leads his rumored final album, Kill The King. During the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet, the 24’s rapper reiterated his plans to step away from music after the project’s release.

“It’s time, I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on. I also can spend more time and attention on my family and children. There’s plenty of stuff to do.”

Whether a Verzuz ever happens or not, one thing is certain: when 50 Cent enters the chat, peace is never an option.