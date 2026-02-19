Subscribe
Coca\Drake’s Celtics Hat Linked To Pablo Escobar?

Cocaine Nowboys: Drake’s Celtics Hat Linked To Pablo Escobar’s Estate?

Champagne Papi's collection just took a turn into Narcos territory.

Published on February 18, 2026
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake might have just taken “collecting rare pieces” to a whole different level. The internet is buzzing after it appeared that the Toronto rapper secured a Boston Celtics hat once owned by Pablo Escobar.

As per Complex, Drake was recently spotted rocking a vintage Celtics cap that allegedly traces back to the estate of the infamous Colombian drug kingpin. The piece reportedly comes with provenance tying it to Escobar’s personal collection, instantly turning what would normally be just another sports throwback into a high-stakes cultural artifact.

The hat itself is classic — green, understated, nothing flashy — but it’s the backstory that has people talking. Escobar was famously photographed in American sportswear throughout the 1980s and ’90s, particularly NBA and MLB gear. Over the years, pieces tied to him have surfaced through auctions and private collectors, often commanding eye-popping prices due to their controversial history.

Drake has never been shy about leaning into rap mythology and larger-than-life figures. From Scarface references to mob-inspired aesthetics, his brand has long flirted with the imagery of power, excess and legacy. So if the hat truly came from Escobar’s estate, it wouldn’t feel random — it would feel calculated.

Of course, this isn’t Drake’s first headline-grabbing purchase. The OVO boss has built a reputation for collecting rare memorabilia, high-end art and culturally loaded items that spark conversation. Whether it’s jewelry, sports collectibles or one-of-one pieces, he understands how optics work in the era of viral fashion.

Still, the symbolism isn’t lost on fans. Some see it as a bold flex. Others question the optics of wearing something tied to one of the most infamous criminal figures in modern history. Either way, Drake once again has the timeline debating intention versus aesthetic.

At press time, Drake has not publicly addressed the hat’s origin. But if it truly came from Escobar’s estate, this might be one of the more controversial vintage pickups in recent hip-hop memory.

You can see the Celtics cap that sparked the conversation below.

