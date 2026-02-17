Subscribe
Uncle Luke Launches Bid For Congress

From 2 Live Crew to Capitol Hill: Uncle Luke Launches Bid For Congress

Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell says he’s taking his decades of activism—from free speech fights to youth mentorship—into the race for a South Florida seat currently held by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Published on February 17, 2026
ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Rapper and longtime community activist Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell says he’s ready to take his advocacy from the streets to Capitol Hill.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, Campbell announced that he is officially running for Congress in Florida’s 20th congressional district, a South Florida seat that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“After decades of fighting for my community—from the courtroom defending free speech all the way to the United States Supreme Court, to building businesses that created jobs across the South, to mentoring and coaching thousands of young people into college—I have officially decided to run for Congress in Florida’s 20th District,” Campbell wrote. “My first order of business is to qualify by petition and let the people speak.”

Campbell, 65, is best known as the frontman of Miami bass group 2 Live Crew, but in recent decades he has built a reputation locally as a youth football coach, entrepreneur and outspoken political voice. He has frequently weighed in on issues affecting Black communities in South Florida, including policing, education and economic inequality.

If elected, Campbell says he plans to focus on job creation, expanding affordable housing and increasing investment in youth programs. Supporters argue that his long track record of grassroots engagement gives him a unique understanding of the district’s needs, particularly when it comes to mentoring young people and creating economic opportunities.

Campbell is seeking the seat currently held by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who has been indicted on allegations related to campaign finance fraud and other charges. The legal troubles surrounding the incumbent have reshaped the race and could open the door for challengers hoping to present a fresh start for the district.

With a mix of celebrity recognition, local activism and decades of community involvement, Campbell is betting that voters in Florida’s 20th are ready to send “Uncle Luke” to Washington.

