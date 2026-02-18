Subscribe
Close
News

Google Pixel Announces 10a Phone Aimed At Budget Shoppers

Google Pixel Unveils New 10a Phone Aimed At Customers On A Budget

Google Pixel's 10a might be billed as a more financially accessible device, but the smartphone packs in several fantastic features.

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel and its developing array of electronics have captured the fandom of many, including the Pixel smartphone line. Now in its tenth iteration for the said devices, Google Pixel is introducing the new 10a, aimed at consumers who are looking for a feature-packed yet affordable smartphone option.

Here at Hip-Hop Wired, we’re big fans of the Pixel 10 flagship phone, and we’re happy to report that many of the features from that device, including the lauded AI features and one of the best camera systems in the business.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colorways, Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian, and has a flat back design made for easy in and out access to your pockets. The phone also boasts a rugged exterior, featuring for the first time recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten. The 10a also has a satin-finish 100% recylced alunminum frame, and an 81% recycled back cover.

Google Pixel 10a

More details on the outside include IP68 water and dust protection, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i cover glass, which is an upgrade, and said to stand up to scratches and those inevitable drops we’re all susceptible to. The Actua display comes in at 6.3 inches, and sis aid to be 11% brighter than 10a’s predecessor, the 9a.

Another upgrade is faster charging, especially for those on the go. The 10a boasts up to over 30 hours of battery life, and up to 120 hours if the Extreme Battery Saver featured enable. Further, 10a owners will get seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drops upgrades, just like the flagship. And for the first time in the A-series devices, the 10a will have Satellite SOS, providing emergency services without cellular service or Wi-Fi.

Google Pixel 10a

Google phones are known for their excellent cameras, and the 10a carries on the tradition. The phone’s main camera clocks in at 48MP, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The camera also features Macro Focus and Night Sight. And for the first time in the A-Series, the phone will have Auto Best Take, Camera Coach, which employs Google’s Gemini, and Gemini’s AI will also help edit snaps inside Google Photos.

Under the hood, the Google Tensor G4 chip powers Gemini in all its glory. The chip also powers the Nano Banana image generator, which provides several creative possibilities.

The Google Pixel 10a sells at the retail price of $499 in the aforementioned colorways, along with matching cases available for purchase. The company is also rolling out the new Pixel Buds 2a.

To pre-order the 10a, click here. To pre-order the Pixel Buds 2a, click here. Check out the accompanying blog here.

Photo: Google

Related Tags

google smartphones tech

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One

    MLBPA Leader Tony Clark Resigns After Alleged Relationship With Sister-In-Law, Social Media Demands Family Tree

    Cassius Life
    LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-111 during a NBA basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

    Stephen A. Smith Blames LeBron James For "Terrible" Slam Dunk Contest

    Cassius Life
    The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 - Blue Carpet Arrivals

    'America's Next Top Model' Alum Tiffany Richardson Slams 'Bully' Tyra Banks Over Resurfaced Viral Moment: 'YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED'

    Bossip
    75th NBA All-Star Game

    Boo-Lovin' & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

    Bossip
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close