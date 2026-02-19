Subscribe
Close
News

Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

President Donald Trump's Black History Month event at the White House was filled with numerous bizarre moments in his speech, and many online took notice.

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month reception at the White House, weeks after the backlash over posting a video on his Truth Social media platform depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes in the jungle.

At the outset of his speech, he thanked those gathered at the event including U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon (who he would call Harmeet Diller) and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. “Happy Black History Month, Happy Black History Year, Happy Black History Century,” Trump stated.

Alice Marie Johnson, a formerly incarcerated woman who has become Trump’s pardon czar, spoke to the crowd to defend him against racism allegations. “As you look out upon this sea of Black Americans, this president hears you. This president cares for you. Don’t let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump, has not — is not for Black America,” she said. “Because he is.”

From there, Trump’s remarks focused on repeating false claims about the 2020 presidential election, saying it was good “when they cheated on the election, they made me wait four years…we won by millions of votes, but they cheated.” He would then openly muse about sending federal troops into Atlanta. “We could take care of Atlanta. I’ll tell you what,” he began, “you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast. They don’t want to call. Don’t forget – we move people out.” 

Trump name-called famous Black figures, including the late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson: “He was a piece of work, but he was a great man.” He called the late NFL Hall-of-Famer Jim Brown “silent but deadly,” and also spoke of other athletic supporters: “Whenever they come out and they say Trump is a racist, Mike Tyson goes he’s not a racist… Lawrence Taylor is a great friend.”

He also spoke of his interaction with rapper and recent MAGA devotee Nicki Minaj, commenting that she was “so beautiful” and that he asked if her nails were real.

The responses to Trump’s remarks at the event were numerous, with some noting how his language at times was very “creepy,” and very self-serving. Others were appalled at how he seemed to be very forgetful at certain points, questioning his mental fitness, an issue that has hovered over his second term in office. 

1. Amy Siskind

2. Jimmy Lonetti

3. Chris Robinson

4. Joe Walsh

5. Monique Morrissey

6. Shana V. White

7. AwnieWithaW

8. Liz Dye

9. ZWash

10. Art Candee

11. Ashley

12. Tom Hearden

Related Tags

black history month Donald Trump racism

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Galentine's Day Party asset

    Sisterhood, Self-Love & Swoons: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gal Pals Who Painted The Town Red On Galentine’s Day 2026

    Bossip
    A figure of Themis, 1 dollar bills, books and a judge's gavel against a wall in sunlight

    Judge Says Black Mother Must Pay $3.2 Million To Teen Accused Of Racially Bullying Her Son & Forcing Him To Drink Urine

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets

    Kevin Durant Breaks Silence On Burner Allegations & The Roasting Continues

    Cassius Life
    The 2026 NBA All-Star Game

    Spike Lee Explains His Pro-Palestine Outfit At All-Star Game With First Ever Israeli-Born Player

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment
    Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close