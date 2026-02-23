Subscribe
BAFTA Awards Curiously Let N-Word Fly, Muted Free Palestine

The 2026 BAFTA Awards were air with a tape delay, but reports say that a "Free Palestine" utterance was muted but not the N-Word.

Published on February 23, 2026
41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Outstanding Performer Of The Year Award Honoring Michael B. Jordan

The 2026 BAFTA Awards are marred in controversy due to the attendance of Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson and some of his involuntary outbursts. Some observers have noted that, curiously, the N-word slur was heard during the taped delay broadcast, but a shout of “Free Palestine” by an award winner was scrubbed.

As the situation continues to unfold, Davidson’s actions have been largely excused by many due to living with Tourette syndrome, which causes vocal and verbal tics, often leading to shouting words or phrases that could be offensive to some.

Alan Cumming, the host of this year’s BAFTA Awards, did take a moment to address the audience after Davidson shouted the N-word during an award presentation. Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were on hand to present the award for Best Visual Effects when Davidson’s use of the slur was heard loud and clear.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background there. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said.

Outrage erupted online between Black viewers, obviously upset at the slur running without muting, and people who sympathized with Davidson and others who suffer from Tourette syndrome, also spelled Tourette’s syndrome, as we’ve done in earlier reporting.

Akinola Davies Jr., who won an award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for My Father’s Shadow, used his time at the podium to shout “Free Palestine,” but the broadcast edit team of the BBC caught the reference and muted it. Davies, who is Black, spoke to Variety about the BBC’s decision to cut part of his speech, calling it

This presents a curious situation as to why Davies’ words were cut short while Davidson’s outbursts were allowed to take place throughout the show before he removed himself. Further, Lindo told Vanity Fair that while he and Jordan remained professional, he did ponder why nobody from the BAFTA Awards team spoke with them after.

“It was really important in the moment for me to say that in a room full of artists, because we have an opportunity to influence people because they watch our films,” Davies said to the outlet.

Adding to this, Jamie Foxx spoke out regarding Davidson’s slur usage after Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk posted about the event. In the comments, Foxx reportedly wrote, “Nah he meant that sh*t” but we were unable to locate the comment. One user did note that Foxx was angered by the moment.

Online, the discussion remains heated with pro-Tourette syndrome advocates looking to frame Davidson’s slur use as an unfortunate byproduct of his condition, while others are calling the moment a blatant moment of racism.

Replies from all sides are featured below.

Photo: Getty

