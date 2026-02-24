Subscribe
Four Shot During Memorial Service For Lil Poppa

Shots were reportedly fired during a memorial service honoring Florida rapper Lil Poppa. 

Published on February 24, 2026
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Shots were reportedly fired during a memorial service honoring Florida rapper Lil Poppa

According to Action News Jax, four people were shot Sunday morning after approximately 12 to 15 shots rang out. Authorities have not confirmed how many shooters were involved. The victims include two women, ages 34 and 39, and two men, ages 37 and 43.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the other three victims took themselves to receive medical treatment. At this time, no suspects have been publicly identified, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Jacksonville rapper passed away on February 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His death sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community, with friends and collaborators mourning his loss.

Fellow rapper Toosii shared an emotional tribute online:

“My heart broke today, vamp, every time I asked was you good you said yea brudda. You was one of my only real friends in this sh*t bro we came in this together. Last week I called you and you know what we had planned man, the fans would’ve loved it bro! I send my love and prayers to yours man. Vamp 4 Live rest up, Lil Poppa.”

Rapper NoCap also expressed his grief, writing, “Hopefully we can talk about it when I get there like we always do, love you, Ms. Barbara Grandson.”

As loved ones continue to grieve, the violence at his memorial has only deepened the tragedy surrounding his untimely passing.

