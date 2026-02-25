Subscribe
Close
News

Offset’s “Bodies” Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw’s debut in Atlanta and didn’t just sit ringside.

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw’s debut in Atlanta and didn’t just sit ringside.

The Northside rapper was in the building for the big night and found himself part of the action. During the Elimination Chamber, Set’s single “Bodies” blared through the arena as the official theme song, giving the crowd an extra jolt of energy.

The moment marked another intersection of Hip-Hop and pro wrestling, a pairing that continues to pay dividends for both sides.

Je’Von Evans enlisted the former Migos rapper to accompany him ahead of his match against Kofi Kingston. Offset even got physical, tossing Grayson Waller onto a table and made the crowd go crazy.

Since its release last year, “Bodies” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The JID-assissted track appears on Offset’s 2025 album Kiari, one of the two projects he dropped that year. Last year Set spoke about the inspiration behind the record.

“I made that record two years ago, I had gotten to a point where I was just in my rap bag. I wanted to be on some rap sh*t, and it was just a record reminding myself, rending the people where I come from and I far I done came.”

On Halloween, he surprised fans with Haunted By Fame, which features NBA YoungBoy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. Months later, “Bodies” is still ringing off, and now it has a WWE co-sign.

Related Tags

Offset wwe

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 in London

    Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly 'Disgusted And Repulsed' Over BAFTAs Incident That Made His Parents 'Break Down In Tears'

    Bossip
    Mardi Gras baddies Vol 2

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

    Bossip

    A Casket, Playboy Bunnies & American Flags: Dig Into Supreme's Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

    Cassius Life
    94th Annual 2022 Oscar's Awards

    7 Of The Biggest Award Show Blunders Of All Time

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
    9 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close