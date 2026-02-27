Subscribe
Close
Politics

Lauren Boebert Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition

Rep. Lauren Boebert Stupidly Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

Hillary Clinton herself who put a halt to the proceedings when she and her team spotted the photos on X, which was in direct violation of the agreement with House Oversight Chair James Comer.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Hillary Clinton herself who put a halt to the proceedings when she and her team spotted the photos on X (formerly Twitter), which was in direct violation of the agreement with House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), who didn't want to allow cameras or reporters in the room during the hearings.
  • Social media users from both the left and the right who want answers about Jeffrey Epstein slammed Boebert and Johnson for their heada** moment.
  • Both Boebert and Johnson didn't seem to be phased about the fallout from their stunt.
Lauren Boebert Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition
Getty Images / Lauren Boebert / Benny Johsnon

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t one of the brightest politicians, and she lived up to that when she broke one of the main stipulations set during Hillary Clinton’s deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans are already wasting taxpayers’ time and money by bringing in Hillary Clinton, who has said repeatedly she has never met with deceased disgraced financier and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Regardless, the former First Lady and Secretary of State showed up to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein, but understandably deferred most questions regarding interactions between Epstein and former President Bill Clinton to her husband.

Anyway, the closed-door deposition went on, but it had to be quickly stopped after MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson shared two photos of Hillary Clinton he had received from Lauren Boebert, which broke the rules set for the closed-door deposition.

CNN reported that it was Clinton herself who put a halt to the proceedings when she and her team spotted the photos on X (formerly Twitter), which was in direct violation of the agreement with House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), who didn’t want to allow cameras or reporters in the room during the hearings.

Social Media Was Not Happy With Lauren Boebert & Benny Johnson

Social media users from both the left and the right who want answers about Jeffrey Epstein slammed Boebert and Johnson for their heada** moment.

“Mojo,” a proud MAGA fan wrote, “Way to go. Now they are stopping the proceedings.”

Another user directly responded to Johnson’s post, “They name dropped you specifically. Hopefully you or Boebert aren’t trying to sabotage the hearing as to protect billionaire pedophiles.”

Both Boebert and Johnson didn’t seem to be phased about the fallout from their stunt, with Boebert telling reporters, “Why not?” when asked why she shared the photos.

Johnson celebrated “pissing Hillary Clinton off” on X.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Hillary Clinton Jeffrey Epstein POLITICS President Bill Clinton

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

    Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks: Emirates NBA Cup - Championship

    Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

    Lamar Odom Talks "Great Cocaine Summers" During NBA Career & Almost Fighting Mark Cuban

    Cassius Life

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close