Rep. Lauren Boebert Stupidly Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t one of the brightest politicians, and she lived up to that when she broke one of the main stipulations set during Hillary Clinton’s deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans are already wasting taxpayers’ time and money by bringing in Hillary Clinton, who has said repeatedly she has never met with deceased disgraced financier and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Regardless, the former First Lady and Secretary of State showed up to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein, but understandably deferred most questions regarding interactions between Epstein and former President Bill Clinton to her husband.

Anyway, the closed-door deposition went on, but it had to be quickly stopped after MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson shared two photos of Hillary Clinton he had received from Lauren Boebert, which broke the rules set for the closed-door deposition.

CNN reported that it was Clinton herself who put a halt to the proceedings when she and her team spotted the photos on X (formerly Twitter), which was in direct violation of the agreement with House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), who didn’t want to allow cameras or reporters in the room during the hearings.

Social Media Was Not Happy With Lauren Boebert & Benny Johnson

Social media users from both the left and the right who want answers about Jeffrey Epstein slammed Boebert and Johnson for their heada** moment.

“Mojo,” a proud MAGA fan wrote, “Way to go. Now they are stopping the proceedings.”

Another user directly responded to Johnson’s post, “They name dropped you specifically. Hopefully you or Boebert aren’t trying to sabotage the hearing as to protect billionaire pedophiles.”

Both Boebert and Johnson didn’t seem to be phased about the fallout from their stunt, with Boebert telling reporters, “Why not?” when asked why she shared the photos.

Johnson celebrated “pissing Hillary Clinton off” on X.

