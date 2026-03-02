Subscribe
DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

David Marvin Blake Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in a case the judge described as "deeply tragic."

Published on March 2, 2026
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

David Marvin Blake Jr., the son of legendary West Coast producer and rapper DJ Quik, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role in a 2022 fatal shooting in Downey, California.

According to Complex, a Los Angeles County judge handed down the sentence, Friday, after Blake Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and shooting from a vehicle in the death of 20-year-old Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. The court granted a defense motion to dismiss firearm enhancements that could have added an additional 25 years to life to his term.

In delivering the sentence, the judge described the case as “deeply tragic,” noting that Blake Jr. had no prior criminal record before the incident. While acknowledging the devastating consequences of his actions, she told him that a single moment does not define an entire life and indicated he could one day be eligible for parole.

Before sentencing, Blake Jr. addressed the courtroom, apologizing to Cardoza’s family. He expressed remorse and said he believed his life was in danger during the confrontation. Blake Jr. maintained that the situation escalated quickly and pushed back against being labeled a murderer.

Prosecutors argued he should be held fully accountable, stressing that he brought a firearm to the encounter and ultimately used it. His defense attorney countered that the shooting stemmed from a rapidly escalating conflict and urged the court not to impose additional penalties beyond the base sentence.

Cardoza’s family delivered emotional victim impact statements. His mother recalled being present when her son was fatally wounded, calling the experience unimaginable. His sister said the sentence did not feel like justice.

Supporters of Blake Jr., meanwhile, submitted letters portraying him as a devoted family man and active church member, insisting the incident did not reflect his character.

The shooting occurred May 25, 2022, when Blake Jr. drove to the victim’s family home with former Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan. A confrontation followed, and Blake Jr. fired from the vehicle. Though the defense argued he had seen a shotgun earlier, the court determined Cardoza was unarmed when he was shot.

Blake Jr. was initially arrested, later released, and taken back into custody following his December conviction.

