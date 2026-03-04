Subscribe
Close
News

Quavo Owes The IRS $3M In Back Taxes

Quavo Owes Uncle Sam $3M In Back Taxes

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Quavo has a massive bill due from Uncle Sam. The Migos rapper reportedly owes the IRS a cool $3M in back taxes.

Hey, if that’s how much he owes, then it means he made a whole lot more.

TMZ reports that in January 2026, Quavo, born Quavois Marshall, got hit with a federal tax lien that spans money he owes over several years.

Allegedly, the “Stir Fry” rapper owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023 — totalling almost $3M.

Not so coincidentally, his former Migos groupmate, rapper Offset, recently paid the IRS $2.3M to clear the liens he had been blessed with for several years of back taxes, too.

These guys might want to look into some business accountants and a lot of itemized tax deductions. Keep those receipts.

We doubt he’ needs it’s hurting for funds, but Quavo will be busy and bringing more income in sooner than later. Huncho is due to release a collaborative album with Pharrell Williams in 2026. In January, Pharrell previewed new music with Quavo during LV’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

And per usual, the Internet is being anything but empathetic, and getting jokes off.

Related Tags

IRS Quavo tax lien

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

    Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

    Bossip
    Scary Movie asset

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Bossip

    Spurs' Luke Kornet Asks Hawks To Cancel "Magic City Night" & Gets Roasted Instead

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close