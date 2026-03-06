Subscribe
Trump Mobile Misses Mobile World Congress Appearance

Billed as the largest global showcase in the mobile world, the lack of presence from the Trump Mobile brand raises questions.

Published on March 6, 2026
Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile, announced by President Donald Trump in 2025, ushered forth a promise to deliver the T1 smartphone with the promise of competing with major manufacturers. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Trump Mobile was curiously not present, despite other United States-based carriers hosting installations at the event.

The Verge reporter Dominic Preston attended the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for the outlet, taking note of the fact that the Trump Mobile brand was absent from the festivities. The outlet did note that major national carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T were on hand at the event.

Beyond the aforementioned brands, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Honor all had booths and showcases for their devices. Preston previously reported that the company also skipped the most recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Nevada, which is the largest event of its type stateside.

There hasn’t been any word from President Trump explaining why the T1, which is slated for release in a few weeks, didn’t make the cut for the Mobile World Congress. It also appears that early investors could see the device as early as this month, even though it was scheduled for release last summer.

Considering a reporter from The Verge had issues getting a SIM card from Trump’s mobile company late last year, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect further delays for the T1’s release.

As it stands, Trump Mobile and its device plans remain a mystery.

Photo: Trump Mobile/T1

