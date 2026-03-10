Subscribe
Close
Politics

Feds Detonate 3 Explosive Devices Linked To Gracie Mansion Plot

3 More Explosive Devices Tied To Gracie Mansion Suspects Found & Detonated

FBI agents found the devices in a storage facility not too far from the suspects' homes and detonated them.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • FBI agents found the devices in a storage facility not too far from the suspects' homes and detonated them.
  • The suspects were officially charged in a five-count federal complaint alleging they wanted to provide support for ISIS, use weapons of mass destruction, and other charges.
US-POLITICS-DEMONSTRATION
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Explosive Devices

Three more explosive devices linked to two young men who allegedly planned an ISIS-inspired attack outside of Gracie Mansion were found and detonated.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports that FBI agents found the devices in a storage facility not too far from the suspects’ homes and detonated them.

Per Eyewitness News:

Three controlled detonations were heard after FBI agents searched the Public Storage facility on South Flowers Mill Road in Bucks County.

The facility is not far from where the FBI executed search warrants at the homes of the 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi.

Prosecutors, police and FBI officials say Balat and Kayumi drove to New York City on Saturday and joined a throng of counterprotesters at a small, anti-Muslim rally outside the mayor’s residence, organized by the far-right Christian nationalist Jake Lang.

According to the local news outlet, the two men are accused of igniting two objects, one of which was confirmed to be an IED.

Both Suspects Claim To Be Inspired By ISIS

The suspects were officially charged in a five-count federal complaint alleging they wanted to provide support for ISIS, use weapons of mass destruction, and other charges.

Balat was also seen throwing up a hand gesture that is associated with the terrorist organization, while being escorted out of the precinct, according to Eyewitness News.

According to the NYPD, both suspects claimed to be inspired by ISIS.

Court papers revealed that Kayumi told police “…that he was affiliated with ISIS; watched ISIS propaganda on his phone; and was partly inspired to carry out his actions that day by ISIS.”

His partner, Balat, said “…that they wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing, which Balat noted caused only ‘three deaths.'”

Both men are currently being held without bail and have yet to enter a plea.

Related Tags

POLITICS terrorism Zohran Mamdani

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom

    Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

    Bossip
    The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

    Oui Love To See It! Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Reconciliation With Lusty Lip Locking In Paris

    Bossip
    Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

    Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

    Cassius Life
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    Dak Prescott & Fiancé Split A Month Before Wedding, Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    ‘Supacell’ Actor & Rapper Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close