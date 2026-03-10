FBI agents found the devices in a storage facility not too far from the suspects' homes and detonated them.

The suspects were officially charged in a five-count federal complaint alleging they wanted to provide support for ISIS, use weapons of mass destruction, and other charges.

Three more explosive devices linked to two young men who allegedly planned an ISIS-inspired attack outside of Gracie Mansion were found and detonated.

Per Eyewitness News:

Three controlled detonations were heard after FBI agents searched the Public Storage facility on South Flowers Mill Road in Bucks County.

The facility is not far from where the FBI executed search warrants at the homes of the 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi.

Prosecutors, police and FBI officials say Balat and Kayumi drove to New York City on Saturday and joined a throng of counterprotesters at a small, anti-Muslim rally outside the mayor’s residence, organized by the far-right Christian nationalist Jake Lang.

According to the local news outlet, the two men are accused of igniting two objects, one of which was confirmed to be an IED.

Both Suspects Claim To Be Inspired By ISIS

Balat was also seen throwing up a hand gesture that is associated with the terrorist organization, while being escorted out of the precinct, according to Eyewitness News.

According to the NYPD, both suspects claimed to be inspired by ISIS.

Court papers revealed that Kayumi told police “…that he was affiliated with ISIS; watched ISIS propaganda on his phone; and was partly inspired to carry out his actions that day by ISIS.”

His partner, Balat, said “…that they wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing, which Balat noted caused only ‘three deaths.'”

Both men are currently being held without bail and have yet to enter a plea.

