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Tyga Producing & Starring In New Musical Drama

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film ‘Baby, You’re A Star’

Tyga star alongside Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) in what the website reports will be a coming-of-age musical drama.

Published on April 10, 2026
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  • The movie will take place in 1989 and will follow an "ambitious young artist determined to break free from the limitations of his environment, as he navigates love, identity, and the pursuit of artistic expression."
  • Joining Tyga, Bailey, and Sanders in the film that is currently in production in Portland are Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.
Tyga Producing & Starring In New Musical Drama
Udo Salters Photography / Tyga

Tyga is set to star in the new musical drama, Baby You’re A Star, which he will also co-write with Curtis Bryant and produce.

Variety reports the “Rack City” crafter will star alongside Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) in what the website reports will be a coming-of-age musical drama.

As for the film’s premise, according to the website, the movie will take place in 1989 and will follow an “ambitious young artist determined to break free from the limitations of his environment, as he navigates love, identity, and the pursuit of artistic expression.”

Joining Tyga, Bailey, and Sanders in the film that is currently in production in Portland are Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.

Longtime music video director Arrad Rahgoshay will make his feature film directorial debut, with Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas producing, and Tyga.

For Tyga, this isn’t his first trip to Hollywood; the rapper, born Michael Ray Stevenson, also had roles in Mac & Devin Go to High School, DOPE, November Rule, Sleight, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Tyga’s Music Career

Musically, Tyga first arrived on the scene, scoring a 2008 hit record with his song “Coconut Juice” from his debut album No Introduction, while on the label Decaydance Records.

A member of Lil Wayne’s Young Money rap stable, he joined forces with Chris Brown to drop their collaborative mixtape, Fan of a Fan, which featured the hit single, “Dueces.”

He eventually released Careless World: Rise of the Last King, his second studio album and his first release as a member of Young Money, which featured the singles “Far Away”, “Still Got It”, “Rack City”, and “Faded”, all of which landed on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tyga was also known for his love life, dating Blac Chyna, with whom he has a son, Kylie Jenner, and Avril Lavigne.

We are intrigued to see a trailer for this movie.

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