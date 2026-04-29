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Don't Call Me White Girl Talks Philly Mt. Rushmore & Blick Culture

Don’t Call Me White Girl Talks North Philly Mount Rushmore & Blick Culture

Mona, better known as Don’t Call Me White Girl, recently sat down with Hip-Hop Wired while in Atlanta for her live podcast event.

Published on April 29, 2026
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Don't Call Me White Girl Talks North Philly Mount Rushmore & Blick Culture
Source: Hip-Hop Wired / iOne

Mona, better known as Don’t Call Me White Girl, recently sat down with Hip-Hop Wired while in Atlanta for her live podcast event.

The Philly native has been making serious noise, especially with her appearances on The Joe Budden Podcast. According to Mona, the link-up with Budden came from mutual respect that naturally turned into a working relationship. 

“Joey was a fan of mine, I was a fan of his and one day he was like ‘Yo come up to the pod.’ Back then I would never connect with my famous homies but I went and I actually liked it. I went again and he saying the whole time, ‘I wanna f*ck with you,’ and it finally happened.”

Mona didn’t hold back when giving Budden his flowers either.

“Joe has built some sh*t over there he is a walking legend for that.”

Repping North Philly heavy, Mona also shared her personal Mount Rushmore of rappers from her side, name Vodka 1000 Proof, General Reezy, Reese Rolex, and Meek Mill, with Peedi Crakk as an honorable mention.

She also spoke on Philly’s new wave, known as “Blickin’,” a sound influenced by dance scenes out of New Jersey and Baltimore. Artists like 2Rare, D Sturdy, and the Philly Goats have been leading that charge, blending dance culture with music in a way that’s catching on fast.

Mona kept it real with her take on the movement, admitting it threw her off at first but saying she’s rocking with it now.

Check out the full interview below.

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Joe Budden philly podcast the joe budden podcast

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