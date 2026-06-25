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Social Media Was Stunned By Hunter Biden's Politcal Analysis

Hunter Biden Gives Democrats Sound Advice Following Shocking DSA Primary Wins

"I'm not running for office. But if I were, these are some of the lessons I'd take away from what happened in NY yesterday."

Published on June 25, 2026
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  • In his post, Biden urged the Democrats to take lessons from the stunning outcomes that saw incumbents who were backed by establishment Dems like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Governor Kathy Hochul telling them, "the country is tired of being managed. People want to be led."
  • Biden's post was met with shock and plenty of praise, as no one envisioned the former president's son would be the voice of reason on such a matter.
  • Of course, there were haters as well, with some accusing Biden of using AI (artificial intelligence) to craft his list.
Social Media Was Stunned By Hunter Biden's Politcal Analysis
Anadolu / Hunter Biden

We are very sure no one had Hunter Biden providing much-needed advice to the Democrat party on their bingo cards after incumbents suffered shocking primary defeats to Mayor Zohran Mamdani-backed DSA candidates.

The internet was absolutely stunned when former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his observations about the New York City primary elections.

In his post, Biden urged the Democrats to take lessons from the stunning outcomes that saw incumbents who were backed by establishment Dems like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Governor Kathy Hochul telling them, “the country is tired of being managed. People want to be led.”

“I’m not running for office. But if I were, these are some of the lessons I’d take away from what happened in NY yesterday,” Biden continued, before he dived into his talking points.

Social Media Praised Hunter Biden For His Insight On The DSA’s Primary Wins In NYC

Biden’s post was met with shock and plenty of praise, as no one envisioned the former president’s son would be the voice of reason on such a matter. Even Mehdi Hassan, a known critic of the Biden administration due to its handling of the Israel/Palestine war, was impressed.

In a quote repost of Hunter Biden’s original post, Hasan wrote, “Did Democrats try and run the wrong Biden in 2024?”

Another post referenced Biden’s past drug use writing, “How is it that that the dude who once used crack “every 20 minutes or so” understands modern politics better than nearly every mainstream Democratic Party analyst?”

Of course, there were haters as well, with some accusing Biden of using AI (artificial intelligence) to craft his list.

But even if that were the case, the consensus remains that Hunter Biden was spitting, and if the Democrats hope to regain power and keep it, they should definitely listen to him.

You can see more reactions to Hunter Biden dropping political knowledge below.

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