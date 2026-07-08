Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

YG Has Avoided Making “FDT” Part 2 After White House Letter

YG Has Avoided Making “FDT” Part 2 After Receiving A White House Letter

A decade later, the 400 Hunnid rapper is opening up about the backlash he received and why fans still haven’t gotten a sequel.

Published on July 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BETX Main Stage - Day 2
Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Back in 2016, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle released “FDT,” and certain people were not rocking with it.

The record served as a protest against Donald Trump and quickly became one of the most talked-about records of the election cycle.

A decade later, the 400 Hunnid rapper is opening up about the backlash he received and why fans still haven’t gotten a sequel.

Despite constant requests for an “FDT Part 2,” YG say’s he’s stayed away from making one. According to the Compton rapper, the attention to the original record brought was more than enough.

“A lot of people be asking me that like, ‘Bro, is you going to do part two? I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I got a lot of street sh*t going on. I got a lot of other sh*t going on. I don’t want no smoke with them people.’”

He also revealed that the song continues to impact his career nearly ten years later. Even today, promoters will allegedly book him for shows with one condition.

“When I’m doing certain shows they be like, ‘We want him, but he can’t do ‘FDT.’ When I’m doing certain shows they be like, ‘We want him, but he can’t do ‘FDT.’”

YG also claimed he received a letter from the White House asking him to stop performing the record altogether. Even after all these years, “FDT” remains one of Hip-Hop’s most talk about protest records.

Related Tags

Donald Trump nipsey hussle White House YG

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, standing against a dark background.

FIFA Fever Vol. 3! More Of The Finest Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And The Haitian Heartthrob Igniting Heart-Eye Hysteria

Bossip
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Jason Whitlock Says Caitlin Clark Is Doing Too Much When It Comes To Officiating

Cassius Life
A woman in a white dress with a sparkling necklace, posing with her arms raised.

ZenDAMNya! Zendaya Wows In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Schiaparelli, Fans Applaud Law Roach's Sartorial Style Sorcery

Bossip
USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026

Trump's FIFA Intervention Sparks World Cup Firestorm

Cassius Life
Trending
Two women, one wearing a black and gold outfit performing on stage, the other wearing a colorful patterned dress and headwrap.
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

India.Arie Clarifies Stance On Yung Miami’s Boosting/Scamming Anthem, “Spend Dat”

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Birthday Bash XXX
gucci mane  |  Written By Weso

Alleged Footage Surfaces Of Gucci Mane Held At Gunpoint During Pooh Shiesty Contract Dispute

Comments
Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.
22 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
10 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

Comments
Trending
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Wants To Separate New RICO Charges Before Trial

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI
2 Items
lil wayne  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Lil Wayne No-Shows Maine Tour Opener, Fans Say A Milli Excuses Won’t Cut It

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close