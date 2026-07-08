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Benjamin Netanyahu Has Meltdown During CNN Interview

Benjamin Netanyahu Was In His Feelings During CNN Interview

Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash, Netanyahu was visibly annoyed when the topic of people "suffering" in Gaza as a result of Israel's ongoing war with Palestine was brought up.

Published on July 8, 2026
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  • Netanyahu justifies Israeli strikes, claiming Hamas uses civilians as human shields.
  • Bash presses Netanyahu to acknowledge Israel's responsibility for Palestinian suffering.
  • Netanyahu's defensive response draws widespread criticism on social media.
ISRAEL-POLITICS-HERITAGE
ILIA YEFIMOVICH / Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s warmongering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got put on the spot during a recent interview with CNN.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, Netanyahu was visibly annoyed when the topic of people “suffering” in Gaza as a result of Israel’s ongoing war with Palestine was brought up.

Near the end of the interview, Bash had to remind Netanyahu that there were two sides in the conflict that continues to grow increasingly unpopular as it rages, and footage of Palestinians continues to flood social media timelines.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I think all things can be true, all things can be true,” Bash told Netanyahu before stating, “But are you saying that Israel and you personally bear no responsibility?”

Bash continued, “Let’s just talk about Gaza for one minute. Currently, Hamas is continuing to refuse to disarm. The IDF is also carrying out nearly daily airstrikes in Gaza. You’ve taken over more territory there, and the Palestinian people are continuing to suffer; still displaced and dealing with intense heat, limited care, limited resources. Will you do more to help those suffering in Gaza? And will you concede that the images that people are seeing on their phones as part of social media is very much contributing to the, um, the turnaround and the diminishment of support of Israel and of you?”

Netanyahu Was BIG MAD

Instead of showing some compassion, Netanyahu basically double-downs on being a douche, and twists himself into a pretzel trying to justify what he and the IDF are doing in Palestine.

“Yeah. Look, I think that what you’re raising is how do you fight a war in the digital age when, uh, you know, when you have terrorists that embed themselves in civilian populations in schools and civilian neighborhoods and apartment blocks in mosques and so on, how do you fight them?” a frustrated Netanyahu said.

“They send rockets to indiscriminately kill our people, while they hide behind their own,“ he ridicuslously added, “They’re targeting our civilians while hiding behind their own civilians. So what are you going to do? What do you think would happen if this happened to New York City from New Jersey? You think if they rocketed you with the, you know, with this firepower and murdered about 10,000 of your people, murdered, raped, maimed, disemboweled 10,000 Americans? What do you think the response of the United States to you about it ? Would it be a lot stronger than ours?”

You can see some reactions to the interview below.

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