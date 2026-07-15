Spidey Teases New Galaxy Z-Flip Model In Latest Samsung x ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Spot

In the new spot, we see Ned sporting what appears to be the new Galaxy Watch model while using his Galaxy Z Fold to track down NYC's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Speaking with the AI assistant, she reveals she has the perfect solution and uses his trusty 3D printer to mock up the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, and prints him a backup of the Z Fold just in case.

Samsung also announced that the new foldable smartphones will be using Flex Titanium Technology, which the tech giant says will "deliver a more refined viewing experience with enhanced durability and reduced crease visibility."

Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy

It’s really a Brand New Day, and Spider-Man needs the latest and most durable smartphones to survive his day-to-day superhero adventures, and that’s where Samsung swings in to save the day.

After unveiling its partnership with Sony’s upcoming Spidey flick, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, by announcing a standalone website for Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) Spidey Tracker website, Samsung is back with a one-of-a-kind spot featuring not only the original FOS, that’s friend of Spider-Man, but the web-crawling superhero himself.

In the new spot, we see Ned sporting what appears to be the new Galaxy Watch model while using his Galaxy Z Fold to track down NYC’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy

While that’s going on, Spider-Man arrives back home and reveals that during one of his web-swinging escapades, he broke another smartphone, adding it to the growing pile of broken phones.

Speaking with the AI assistant, she reveals she has the perfect solution and uses his trusty 3D printer to mock up the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, and prints him a backup of the Z Fold just in case.

Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy

This latest teaser follows Samsung’s announcement that it will be unveiling its new lineup of Galaxy Foldable smartphones during a July 22 Galaxy Unpacked in London, U.K., and other Galaxy devices.

Samsung also announced that the new foldable smartphones will be using Flex Titanium Technology, which the tech giant says will “deliver a more refined viewing experience with enhanced durability and reduced crease visibility.”

HipHopWired will be sharing all the news about the new Galaxy Foldables and other devices when Samsung officially shares it. You can peep the new spot featuring Spider-Man and Ned letting us know they are Team Galaxy below.