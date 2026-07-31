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Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God continue to cash in on the podcasting game.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God continue to cash in on the podcasting game.

Both media moguls have been named among the 15 highest-paid podcasters, proving there’s still plenty of money to be made behind the mic. Running up the bag is an understatement for the two, with the rapper-turned-podcaster coming in at No.15 reportedly earning $20 million last year.

Charlamagne Tha God landed at No. 10 on the list, bringing in a reported $27 million over the same period.

It’s another reminder that Hip-Hop personalties continue to dominate far beyond music and radio.

Other names among the top 15 include Alex Cooper and the Kelce brothers, who were listed ahead of both Budden and Charlamagne.

Joe Budden has built a loyal following through his Patreon-exclusive content for The Joe Budden Podcast, with its exclusivity helping keep fans tapped in week after week.

Knowing Budden’s co-hosts, they’re probably already preparing jokes and maybe even asking for a raise on the next episode.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne has continued expanding his media empire through The Breakfast Club and Brilliant Idiots. Add in his Netflix deal, and it’s clear the radio personality isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

With podcasting continuing to grow, Budden and Charlamagne are proving that betting on yourself can pay off in a major way.

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