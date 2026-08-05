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Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL

Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL’s Super Team

Young Thug is continuing to build could become one Hip-Hop’s strongest rosters at YSL.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Young Thug is continuing to build could become one Hip-Hop’s strongest rosters at YSL.

The Atlanta rapper has been adding to the label’s lineup by signing rising artists including Tezzus, Diamond, and 1300 Saint. He also recently introduced Yume as the first lady of YSL, further expanding the label’s talent pool.

Now, Thugger has sights set on veteran. Not just any vet, Quavo. The two have built plenty of chemistry over the years, collaborating on records like “Pick Up The Phone,” “Guwop,” “Circle of Bosses,” and several other fan favorites.

Quavo recently shared an Instagram photo dump that included a picture outside Capitol Records’ headquarters. Spider wasted no time jumping into the comment with a recruiting pitch of his own.

“Leave capitol and come with us brada we need u.”

While Huncho has yet to publicly respond, the comment quickly sparked speculation about whether a move to YSL could actually happen.

This isn’t the first time Thug has tried to recruit a major artist this year. Back in June, he offered Kodak Black a spot on the YSL roster. In true Kodak fashion, Yak responded with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

Whether Quavo accepts the invitation or not, Young Thug is looking to build YSL into a premier label.

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Quavo Young Thug YSL

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