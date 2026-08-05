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Joe Budden Launches 'Crime In America' Podcast

Joe Budden Launches ‘Crime In America’ Podcast With Wolf Entertainment

Media giant Joe Budden, known for his love of true crime series, is entering the space with a new podcast titled Crime In America.

Published on August 5, 2026
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A middle-aged man with a beard wearing a black shirt sits at a desk in an office setting, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

Joe Budden might be best known for hosting one of the most popular entertainment podcasts around, and he’s now entering into a new lane. Partnering with Wolf Entertainment, Joe Budden is launching a new true crime podcast series titled Crime In America.

After teasing the news on his eponymously named podcast, Joe Budden unveiled a trailer for Crime In America, connecting his love of true crime series and documentaries to his massive podcasting empire.

Wolf Entertainment, the company behind the Law & Order television franchise and other series, is named as one of the producers and partners in the Crime In America venture. In addition, news company Advance Local and its Headline Studio outfit are also a part of the show. Budden and his business partner, Ian Schwartzman, also created a production company, Prime Crime Productions, for this venture.

The weekly format will have Budden as its host as he examines explosive true crime cases across the nation. Budden will enlist the help of Advance Local’s team of investigators and journalists to unpack the layers of the crimes that will be discussed on the show.

Crime In America will make its debut on August 11 across all major streaming and podcast platforms. Check out the trailer for the series below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

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