Joe Budden & Hollow Da Don Weigh In On Battle Rap On Ebro In The Morning

As the anticipation for Total Slaughter heightens, opposing contenders Joe Budden and Hollow Da Don visit Ebro In The Morning to promote their Pay Per View battle rap event.

Slated to be a “battle for the ages,” Total Slaughter serves as a platform for the industry vet and the seasoned underground rapper to encounter in one of Hip-Hop’s most vintage cultural practices, battle rapping. Or as Ebro so eloquently puts it, “Wu-Tang poetry, insults with no music.”

Watch the pair’s interview on Ebro In The Morning as the both rappers weigh in on the art and importance of battle rapping, and why it’s something that should be further championed by more mainstream MCs. For what it’s worth, these two are f*cking hilarious together.

Photo: YouTube