40 Glocc Changes Name To Big Bad 40

Today will mark the official name change day of the rapper known as 40 Glocc now pronounced, Big Bad Four O.

“In a country where freedom of speech is number one on our list of Constitutional rights, I recognize yet another clause in the system and I will not give them another opportunity to use their own laws against me. My former name was always an acronym. 40 represented the 40 acres and a mule they never gave us. Glocc represented Ghettos Legally Oppressed with Crooked Cops. A change has come so this change must be recognized,” says a focused Big Bad 40.

That sure does sound good, just not coming out of Big Bad 40’s mouth. In the last 6 months Big Bad 40 has been accused of stealing more jewelry than D-Bo. But the way Big Bad 40 sees it he’s just product of his environment—a good product.

“Where I come from nothing is free, nothing was just given to me. That molded me into an aggressive person. Even as a homeless child on the street for years I believed in myself and I taught myself. I’m a passionate person and what I believe in I stand up for I can’t say the same for many but it’s worked for me as a leader,” says CEO of Zoo Life Entertainment.

The self-proclaaimed leader seems like he is ready to take his career to a new level. The artist is prepping to release his album entitled “NWA” (New World Agenda) kicking it off with a mainstream single “Damn” featuring TV Tycoon Ray J.

Maybe this name change will represent a new image for the rapper. I know most of the rap game hopes so!

Hmmm…doubt it.