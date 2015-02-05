Hip-Hop Wired Predicts The 2015 Grammy Winners

We’re moments away from experiencing the 57th annual Grammy Awards, and it’s a fight to decipher who will take home the prize this year.

Will Beyonce take home “Album Of The Year” honors for crafting not only a trend, but a solid self-titled offering? Will Sam Smith be crowned the Golden Goose of the Grammys for his youthful injection of British soul? Will Iggy Azalea give trolls and Hip-Hop aficianados alike, heartburn, after racking up the “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Album” Grammys? All we know here at Hip-Hop Wired is that the winner can be anyone as the Grammy field is wide open.

With tons of potential nominees in each of the four major categories (“Album Of The Year”, “Record Of The Year”, “Song Of The Year”, and “Best New Artist) — we decided, for obvious reasons, to add Rap to our 2015 Grammy Winners prediction list. Who will go home with all the trophies once Grammy season concludes on Feb. 8 on CBS? Scroll through the pages to find out who we’re putting our money on before the show actually airs.

