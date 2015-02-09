CLOSE
Kanye West Offers To Replace Man’s Nikes With adidas Yeezy Boosts, Still Say Beck Shouldn’t Have Won

Kanye West isn’t backing down from his Beck should have given Beyonce his award commentary at the Grammys last night. Walking through JKF in NYC, Yeezy offered to replace a fan’s red Nike Command Forces with a pair of adidas Yeezy 750 Boosts, then maintained his stance on Beck. 

“Beck [knows] that Beyonce shoulda won, he know that,” said Yeezy. “He ain’t have album of the year.”

Quotable Yeezy is back in full force. “Do you see this coat!”


Photo: Splash screen cap

