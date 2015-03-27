Kanye West and Damon Dash Announce Purchase Of Karmaloop

Damon Dash wasn’t kidding when he said he and Kanye West were purchasing the beleaguered Karmaloop. The sale has been sort of confirmed by the online streetwear retailer’s founder, Greg Selkoe.

“Good speaking today @kanyewest say what up to Don for me!,” tweeted Selkoe yesterday (March 26).

Yesterday, Dash and Yeezy took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“We just about to do some new sh*t, stick together culturally and take over the world. Create whole new industry and just play the game fair. Honorable people stick together, so this is how the generations do,” said Dash in the clip as he stands next to Kanye West. “Now you super famous and we linking up and we decided to go buy Karmaloop. We just talked about it, so it’s gonna happen, and a couple other cool things.”

