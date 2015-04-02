Black Twitter Sends Isaiah Washington To Massa For Telling Chris Rock To #Adapt [Photos]

Chris Rock’s implicatory racial profiling selfies have prompted a national conversation, and actor Isaiah Washington inserted himself in the middle of it with some advice that didn’t go over well with the inhabitants of Black Twitter.

After the comedian’s third run-in with the law in seven weeks, Washington tweeted, “I sold my $90,000.00 Mercedes G500 and bought 3 Prius’s, because I got tired of being pulled over by Police. #Adapt @chrisrock.”

Why Rock would have to cease his legal lifestyle to the whims of racial profiling is anybody’s guess, and Washington ending up taking more heat than an open window. Instead of continuing his losing fight on Twitter, the 51-year-old actor accepted reporter Don Lemon’s invitation to appear on CNN Tonight to elaborate on his feelings of “adaptation.”

“A lot of people took issue with the hashtag ‘adapt,’” Washington admitted. [Editor’s note: Ya think???] “There is something that is happening in his neighborhood — they [police] are looking for something. Obviously they are not looking for Chis Rock,” he continued. “What I was doing was trying to excite a conversation. We are looking at this term ‘Driving While Black,’ but maybe we should be looking at the term ‘Black’ itself and have a different conversation,” he added.

