Kanye West and OutKast Kick It At A Waffle House In Atlanta [Photos]

Kanye West is no stranger to the glory of Waffle House. Add OutKast to the mix and you have an epic moment.
After performing at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2015 in Atlanta on Saturday (June 20) night, Yeezy hit the Waffle House with Andre 3000 and Big Boi.
If you care, besides some very surprised locals, Fonzworth Bentley was there, too. Also, West was smiling this time.
Peep the photos below and on the following pages.
https://twitter.com/TeamKanyeDaily/status/612531174804578304
—
Photo: Instagram/TheRealBigBoi
