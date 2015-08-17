A$AP Rocky Sued For Breaking A Fan’s Back Even Though He Didn’t Do It

A$AP Rocky is getting sued for breaking a fan’s back. Interestingly. Pretty Flacko didn’t have anything to do with the injury.

Reports TMZ:

Krystina Clowes claims in a new lawsuit she was enjoying the performance of A$AP Ferg during the 2013 concert when she was drilled into the ground, suffering a fractured vertebra.

Turns out … A$AP Mob member Young Shabba felt the urge to crowd surf and landed on the unsuspecting fan. She says in the lawsuit she’s a mess, and may never fully recover.

As for why she’s suing A$AP Rocky, Clowes claims the whole mob has a history of stage diving, so they’re all responsible.

She wants $75k minimum, and it appears a whole lot more.