A$AP Rocky Sued For Breaking A Fan’s Back Even Though He Didn’t Do It

A$AP Rocky is getting sued for breaking a fan’s back. Interestingly. Pretty Flacko didn’t have anything to do with the injury.
Reports TMZ:
Krystina Clowes claims in a new lawsuit she was enjoying the performance of A$AP Ferg during the 2013 concert when she was drilled into the ground, suffering a fractured vertebra.
Turns out … A$AP Mob member Young Shabba felt the urge to crowd surf and landed on the unsuspecting fan. She says in the lawsuit she’s a mess, and may never fully recover.
As for why she’s suing A$AP Rocky, Clowes claims the whole mob has a history of stage diving, so they’re all responsible.
She wants $75k minimum, and it appears a whole lot more.
Getting sued due to association? The struggle of being a successful rapper is real, and costly. Unless you’re said rapper’s lawyer.
—
Photo: WENN.com