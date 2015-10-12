DOOM Joins Ghostface Killah Onstage At III Points Festival [VIDEO]

Fans at Miami’s III Points Festival got one heck of a treat over the weekend when the joining of two larger-than-life performers took place. DOOM, formerly known as MF DOOM, joined Ghostface Killah onstage and rocked a few classic joints from his vast and celebrated catalog.

The III Points Festival kicked off on Oct. 9 through the 11th, featuring Run The Jewels and Jay Electronica among several other acts. Big Ghostface took to the stage on Saturday (Oct. 10) and via a large screen, DOOM shouted out the Miami crowd and ran through a crowd-pleasing set that fan is3jay recorded.

According to the III Points press team, DOOM was “transported Star Trek-style directly onto the III Points Festival stage” although it appears the Super Villain was actually in the building.

Either way, those of us starving for new DOOMSTARKS material are hopeful this means the dynamic duo finally finished their long-promised joint album, but we’ve had our hearts broken in times past. In the meantime, check out DOOM rocking out with Ghostface Killah at III Points via the following pages.

[h/t Pitchfork]

—

Photo: Instagram

