Flo-Rida & Udonis Haslem Co-Produced The Secret Of The Magic City Film

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis will star alongside actors Keith David and Jamie Hector in the film, The Secret Of The Magic City. The drama is a coming-of-age tale focused on two sisters who band together to triumph over hardships and learn valuable lessons along the way.

The Secret Of The Magic City, directed by R. Malcolm Jones, also stars former Living Single co-star Erika Alexander and introduces upcoming actresses Latrice Jackson, Lashay Jackson, and Amiya Thomas. The film is produced by international recording artist Flo-Rida, the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem and record executive Vincent Herbert.

Lewis, who currently stars in the ABC hit sitcom Black-Ish, plays the character of Aunt Valerie. David, known for his roles in Gargoyles and Black Jesus, plays the role of Mr. Daniels. Hector, a former The Wire actor and starring in a recurring role on FX’s The Strain, plays a character named Tru.

More from The Secret Of The Magic City press release:

It is often to said that one will never understand their strength until being strong is the only option. The Secrets Of The Magic City demonstrates that point as the coming of age film shows the tenacity of two young girls who triumph through great adversity. Abandoned by their drug addicted mother, sisters Tiana and Nia are reunited and vow never to be separated again. When tragedy strikes the sisters embark on an adventure filled with secrets and clever misdirection ultimately turning to the Magic City streets to survive. “When Malcolm showed me the first scenes he completed from this movie, and I saw the way he captured scenes of these two little girls trying to stay to together I knew I had get involved. See I was adopted so I get the struggle. This is a story that really needed to be told, so I’m proud to be a part of seeing this vision brought to life,” says Udonis Haslem-Miami Heat Star and The Secrets Of The Magic City Executive Producer “ There are very few inspirational stories in Hollywood about young black youth and almost none about mental health disorder in the black community. I am proud that I was able to make this film to reality and my hopes is that it sheds light on some very important issues that need to be addressed,” says R.Malcolm Jones-Director of The Secrets Of The Magic City.

The film, which made its debut on the BET and Centric channels, will now be available as a DVD in several major stores and digital outlets. Learn more about the film by following this link.

Watch the trailer for the film in the clip below.

