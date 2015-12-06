Hot 97 & Footaction’s Hot For The Holidays Brings Out Busta Rhymes & Too Many To Name In This Headline [Photos/Video]

Part two of Footaction’s bicoastal epic holiday concert series commenced yesterday in Newark, New Jersey as the honorable Busta Rhymes celebrated an unprecedented 25 years of Hip-Hop infamy at The Prudential Center.

When you have been relevant for a quarter of century, the collaborations in your discography are virtually endless, which makes for incredible surprises on the big stage for Hot 97’s Hot For the Holidays extravaganza.

The likes of Sean “Puff Daddy/Diddy” Combs, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Wayne and Sean Paul all stepped out to support the Dungeon Dragon. Diddy’s presence was especially felt as he officially swapped out his dark liquor for clear as he remixed the 2002 classic “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II” into “Pass The Cîroc This Way.”

Luckily for the Christmas concertgoers, that was just a sliver of the talent that turned out to perform unforgettable records.

Legendary Hip-Hop groups A Tribe Called Quest, Leaders of the New School and Flipmode Squad were in the building. As was new hotness such as Fetty Wap and Rick Ross.

Add the fact that Method Man and Redman reunited and as did Naughty By Nature and Puff Daddy and the Family (Lil Kim included), not a penny was wasted on ticket prices as far as any age group is concerned. Yet again, Footaction encompassed the style and flair of today’s biggest artists to inspire fans to respect their fresh no matter the season or weather type. Gauging from the audience’s reactions, they succeeded tremendously.

Check out some of the action sets from Hot 97’s Hot For the Holidays down below.

Photos: Donald Traill/Invision for Footaction/AP Images