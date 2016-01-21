DJ Khaled Gets His Own Day In Miami [PHOTOS]

Producer, label boss, and motivational guru DJ Khaled received a high honor in Miami on Wednesday. The city declared Jan. 20 “DJ Khaled Day,” complete with the Snapchat overlord serving as a principal for the day at a middle school.

The city of Miami declared today (January 20) “DJ Khaled Day,” according to an official document DJ Khaled shared on Snapchat and Instagram. “Thank u so much !!!” the deejay writes for the caption of the video. “Miami!! My home that I love so much !!! #Wethebest” DJ Khaled also served as principal for Miami’s Carol City Middle School today, Miami Dade shared on social media. “.@djkhaled serves as principal for the day as @getschooled recognizes @CarolCityMiddle as national attendance winner,” the county wrote on Twitter with a picture of the We The Best general with some students.

It wasn’t all photo ops as Khaled served lunch from one of his Finga Lickin restaurants, and he also donated $10,000 to Carol City Middle School’s music department. All across his social media, Khaled documented the event with pride.

As Khaled would say, “They don’t want you to have your own day. They don’t want to see you as a middle school principal but you push through.”

Congratulations to DJ Khaled.

