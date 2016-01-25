J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League ft. Rick Ross & Drake “Empire,” Young Thug ft. Young Dro “Top Notch,” & More | Wired Tracks 1.25.16

Production collective J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League delivered an album titled J.U.S.T.I.C.E. For All, featuring “Empire,” an intro track from Rick Ross and Drake.

Fans will recall that Ross and Drizzy planned to join forces on a project aptly titled YOLO around 2011, after trading verses on a string of collaborations including “I’m On One,” “Lord Knows,” and “Free Spirit.” After the latter’s beef with MMG’s Meek Mill, and Ross’ conspicuous, but never confirmed clap back of a chime-in, “Ghostwriter,” a full-length release from the two seems very unlikely.

Sadly, times change, and so do people. But the music lives forever. Stream “Empire” in Wired Tracks below, where Young Thug’s new EDM-inspired song “Top Notch,” featuring Young Dro, Stalley’s Saving Yusuf mixtape, and Chris Brown’s remix of Pusha T’s “M.T.F.R.” can also be heard.

Purchase J.U.S.T.I.C.E. For All, which is here.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

https://soundcloud.com/dundealonthetrack/young-thug-ft-young-dro-top

Young Thug ft. Young Dro – “Top Notch”

Stalley – Saving Yusuf Mixtape

Chris Brown – “M.F.T.R. (Remix)”

Jhené Aiko – “B’s & H’s”

Jarryd James ft. Raury – “Do You Remember (Remix)”

Jacquees – Mood Mixtape

Dave East – “Panda (Remix)”

D.I.T.C. – “Diggin’ Number”

Bankroll Fresh & Short Dawg – “Breakdowns”

Asaad – “Loss For Words”

Asaad – “Grand Opening/Grand Closing”

Asaad – “Trap Sabbath”

Amir Obé – “Before The Vomit”

https://soundcloud.com/ramriddlz/hey-mr-ramrod-prod-cameron-pasquale-jaegen

Ramriddlz – “Hey Mr. RamRod”

https://soundcloud.com/gxfr/westsidegunn-gold-pots-ft-conway-x-mach-hommy-prod-by-daringer

Westside Gunn ft. Conway & Mach Hommy – “Gold Pots”