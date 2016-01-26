Young Thug Talks Plies, Lil Wayne, & Working With Kanye West On Sway In The Morning

Nothing was off limits in Young Thug’s new Sway in the Morning interview. Thugger sat down to discusses rap beef, working with Kanye West, family, relationships, and his fashion, during the open-ended talk with host Sway Calloway.

In a more personal section of the interview, Thug speaks on his family of 10 brothers and sister (he bought them all houses and cars), his six children, and his relationship with his father. “He never left my side. He was always there,” says Thugger of growing up. .

Later, he dips into the Plies beef involving his young daughter. Plies posted a video of Thug’s daughter cursing but the 23-year-old rapper says everything is cool for now (although he might slap him). “He’s not the one that started it,” said Thug. “I only had a problem wit him because he said ‘b*tch.’ He changed what he said but he still didn’t delete the video.”

He also talks about Lil Wayne and Birdman, The Game, and working with Yeezy.

“I think he’s a guy that everyman would want to be or want to be in that direction, including me,” he said of ‘Ye. “He works everyday like he’s and upcoming rapper.”

View the full interview below.

