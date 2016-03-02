50 Cent Sells Mansion For $8 Million, Will Become Assisted Living Facility

50 Cent has finally sold his Connecticut mega-mansion and it only took him about 10 years. The new sprawling estate, formerly owned by Mike Tyson, will be turned into living facility for the elderly.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has learned the home sold for $8 million … $10.5 million less than 50’s original listing price almost a decade ago.

50 first put the 21-bedroom, 25-bath estate on the market in 2007 for $18.5 million. The price was reduced several more times in the following years.

The 50k square foot home had been a huge financial burden for the bankrupt 50, costing around $70k per month to maintain since there’s also 9 kitchens, an outdoor infinity pool and grotto, indoor pool, helicopter pad, casino, nightclub, basketball courts and pond.

It’s resort-like amenities sound like a perfect fit for the buyer who is modifying zoning so it can be converted into the old folks home pending the town’s approval.

Still … he should feel good about helping out old folks.