The Game Taps Lil’ Wayne, Mary J Blige And Waka Flocka For Upcoming Mixtape [Video]

West Coast lyrical murderer The Game may have pumped his breaks on the release of his R.E.D. album, but he has decided to bless fans with a new mixtape to hold them over.

On his upcoming mixtape, Break Lights – due out the first week of August, The Game has enlisted the A-list talent of Mary J. Blige, Pharrell and Lil’ Wayne to give fans a taste of what he plans to drop on the R.E.D album.

In addition to working with A-list artists, The Game has also teamed up with Pharrell, as well as Miami based production duo Cool & Dre for production on the project.

In an interview with MTV.com, The Game spoke on the upcoming mixtape, stating that the streets are already “buzzing” over the project.

“Mixtapes, you don’t mix them joints,” Game said. “You just throw them out. But Cool wanted to mix them joints, make sure all the vocals and the beats was right, well blended. We dropped the ‘M.I.A.’ joint — the LeBron, D. Wade and Chris Bosh joint — on the Internet. The people went nuts. It was the first song talking about that. ‘A Shot In The Dark’ I threw out there for the people, man. We buzzin’.”

Although The Game feels that the whole album will have the streets jumping, he reveals that his favorite song on the album is the title track that features Young Money CEO Lil’ Wayne and Cash Money CEO Baby.

“I did a few collaborations,” The Game continued. “I got something I did with [Lil] Wayne before he left. I got something with Baby. Always gotta have them a part of anything red. Them my dudes. Waka Flocka came through to jump on the mixtape hook. I got some stuff, man.”

Break Lights is scheduled for an August release, the R.E.D album is scheduled to be released August 24th.

