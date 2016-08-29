Dame Dash Begins Work On “Brutally Honest” TV Series About Roc-A-Fella Records

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash has announced that he is beginning work on a television series that will tell the story of the rise and fall of the former record label he started with Jay-Z.

Deadline reports:

Music and film producer Damon Dash has partnered withPreachers Of L.A. executive producer Lemuel Plummer for a TV series that will tell the story of the storied label co-founded in 1996 by Dash, Kareem Burke, and rap superstar Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Envisioned as a series that Dash and Plummer specifically liken to HBO’s Vinyl orThe People Vs OJ Simpson, the show will examine the meteoric rise of the company that established Jay-Z as a leading voice in hip-hop, and later launched the career of Kanye West, while looking at the high cost of fame and the pursuit of it…Although Dash has expressed disappointment about Roc-A-Fella’s trajectory in several recent interviews, the principals have never publicly spoken ill of one another and the full story has never been told. The proposed series could change that, as Dash and Plummer insist they’re planning what they call a “brutally honest account” about the rise of Roc-A-Fella touching on everything from Dash’s relationships with Aaliyah and Rachel Roy, to an in-depth look at Dash’s departure and the severing of his business relationship with Jay-Z.

Sounds like this could be explosive. Both Dash and Plummer insist that the show will not necessarily be about the music the label made, but how the company was built and ran.

Can fans expect a fair and accurate portrayal of what really happened with only one-third of the founding members telling the story? Will Jay Z or Kareem Biggs be involved in any fashion. Guess we will have to wait and see.

Dash is no stranger to television. You may remember his BET show Ultimate Hustler. He is also planning on launching several shows with the FilmOn network.

Photo: WENN.com