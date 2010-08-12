Bow Wow and Ice Cube’s “Lottery Ticket” Director Sued



The Lottery Ticket, a new movie starring Ice Cube and Bow Wow about a young man trying to keep the neighborhood from stealing his winning lottery ticket, is allegedly a movie based on a stolen script.

According to a lawsuit, which was filed yesterday (August 11th) in Los Angeles Superior Court, writer Tom Huang alleges that he wrote a treatment for a similar movie six years ago.

Huang reportedly passed the idea to his agent Brad Kaplan who then allegedly handed it over to Erik White, the writer and director of Lottery Ticket.

Huang claims that White stole plots, characters and scenes from the movie and is suing the director for millions.

Ice Cube recently spoke about working with fellow hip hop thespian Bow Wow for the film.

“I had a chance to work worth Bow [Wow] and talk to him about acting and the business and I think he’s going to go a long way when it comes to movies. He’s got a steady growth on him and it looks good from here.”



The movie which also co-stars Mike Epps, Naturi Naughton and T-Pain is set to hit theatres August 20.