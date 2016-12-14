Beyonce Leads NAACP Image Awards Nominations, But Competition Looks Very Stiff

Black folks did their thing in music, film, television and literature this year. This year’s NAACP Image Awards nominations reflect that perfectly.

One of the good things about tough times is that art usually comes out greater because of it. With 2016 being one of the most tumultuous year’s this country has ever seen, Black people had a rough year by default. Fortunately, African-American writers, musicians, actors, and creatives in general, rose to the occasion and delivered strong work throughout the year.

The 2016 NAACP Image Awards list of nominees has captured all of these contributions and hope to recognize each of them fairly, but it’s going to be tough.

Of course, Beyonce leads all nominees with 10, including one for Entertainer of the Year. But for once, she appears to be on an equally-talented playing field as some of Black America’s brightest will be highlighted throughout the night. Other big names include Chance The Rapper, The Rock, Donald Glover and Isss Rae.

Check out the long, but very great list of nominees for all categories below. The 48th NAACP Image Awards will be held February 11.

Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Viola Davis

Regina King

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson

Chance the Rapper

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Insecure (HBO)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, House of Lies (Showtime)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers (HBO)

Kevin Hart, Real Husbands of Hollywood (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Keesha Sharp, Lethal Weapon (FOX)

Niecy Nash, The Soul Man (TV Land)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier, The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Deon Cole, Black-ish (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish (ABC)

Miles Brown, Black-ish (ABC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Erica Ash, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Empire (FOX)

Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

This Is Us (NBC)

Underground (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mike Colter, Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Terrence Howard, Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Underground (WGN America)

Kerry Washington, Scandal (ABC)

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)

Jussie Smollett, Empire (FOX)

Trai Byers, Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Amirah Vann, Underground (WGN America)

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

American Crime (ABC)

Confirmation (HBO)

Roots (History)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Jeffrey Wright, Confirmation (HBO)

Malachi Kirby, Roots (History)

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Roots (History)

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill (HBO)

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Roots (History)

Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

“StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)

“Stay Woke” (BET)

“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

SuperSoul Sunday (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

The Real (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Little Big Shots (NBC)

Mary Mary (WE tv)

The Voice (NBC)

United Shades of America (CNN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2016 Black Girls Rock (BET)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Lemonade (HBO)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike TV)

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016 (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Children’s Program

All In With Cam Newton (Nickelodeon)

An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

K.C. Undercover (Disney Channel)

The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Emyyri Crutchfield, Roots (History)

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Miles Brown, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross, 2016 BET Awards (BET)

Joy Reid, AM Joy With Joy Reid (MSNBC)

Roland S. Martin, NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin (TV One)

Steve Harvey, The Steve Harvey Show (Syndicated)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America (CNN)

