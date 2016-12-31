DMX Files For Bankruptcy, $2M In Debt And Facing Foreclosure

DMX has reportedly filed for bankruptcy for the third time in seven years.

According to documents obtained by The Dirty, X filed on December 6. The document outlines a rabbit hole of debt including $950,000 owed to Compass Bank, $304,796 in back child support, an additional $230,898 in support and then $1.4 million more in family support debt and a number of other debts bringing his grand total to a whopping $2,030,970. In case you forgot, DMX has 15 kids with his newest being born this past August.

The oft-arrested and license suspended rapper is also claiming that he owns no automobiles. His only listed asset is his Mount Kisco, New York that is estimated to be worth $350k. In that, he claims he owns no furniture, electronics, guns, clothes or household goods that are worth anything. X also claims that he has no cash on hand or money in his bank accounts.

The news caps what has been a tumultuous year for the rapper. In February 2016 he was hospitalized after an alleged overdose.

Photo: WENN.com